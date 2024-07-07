Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92,002 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.55% and a negative net margin of 1,749.06%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

