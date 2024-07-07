Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.
SGMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.24.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.55% and a negative net margin of 1,749.06%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
