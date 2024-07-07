SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.20.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $205.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.08. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $206.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in SAP by 1.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in SAP by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SAP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

