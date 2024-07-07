Saratoga Investment (SAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.22%. On average, analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $311.81 million, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 416.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAR shares. Oppenheimer cut Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

