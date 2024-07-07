Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHY. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,411,000. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86,036 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 313,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 81,384 shares during the period.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $24.05 on Friday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $779.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

