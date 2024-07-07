Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766,110 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 448,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,746,000 after purchasing an additional 425,228 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,898,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,609,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,337,000.

Shares of SCHM opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.39. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

