SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,040,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,361,000 after buying an additional 46,133 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $3,779,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 16,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $210.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

