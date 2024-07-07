Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,105 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 59,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.29.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $107.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.83. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

