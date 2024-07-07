Senior (LON:SNR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $166.83

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.83 ($2.11) and traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.12). Senior shares last traded at GBX 165.20 ($2.09), with a volume of 440,544 shares.

SNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.12) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £681.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,360.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

