Senior (LON:SNR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $166.83

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.83 ($2.11) and traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.12). Senior shares last traded at GBX 165.20 ($2.09), with a volume of 440,544 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.12) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNR
Senior Price Performance
Senior Company Profile
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.
