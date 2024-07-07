Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,041 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $118.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

