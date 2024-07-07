Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,430 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 289,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,440,000 after purchasing an additional 51,454 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 672,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,592,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $109.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $153.94.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

