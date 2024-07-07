Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 449 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in KBR by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 258,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70,327 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in KBR by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,726 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,823,000 after buying an additional 52,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 67,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KBR opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KBR. UBS Group upped their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

