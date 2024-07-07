Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 923 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,255 shares of company stock valued at $54,593,731 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $118.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.08 and its 200 day moving average is $113.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.02.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

