Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 926 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $243,511,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,216,000 after acquiring an additional 513,364 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 408.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 396,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 318,858 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 702,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,927,000 after purchasing an additional 252,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,193,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

