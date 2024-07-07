Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,117 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WF opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $36.17.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.