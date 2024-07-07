Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 144 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $88,015,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $108,434,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $223.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.63 and a one year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total value of $1,039,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,681,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $4,196,392.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,357.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,516 shares of company stock valued at $73,051,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

