Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 149 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,389,000 after acquiring an additional 132,166 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CGI by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,085,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,103,000 after acquiring an additional 272,371 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of CGI by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,711,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,239,000 after acquiring an additional 129,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,239,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,156,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,181,000 after acquiring an additional 493,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

CGI Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GIB stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.06. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

See Also

