Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,833 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,812 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,918,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 769.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 168,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 149,433 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,394,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,561,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %
SMFG opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
