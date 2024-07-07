Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 978 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 29.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,796,000 after purchasing an additional 323,968 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Sanofi by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,358 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

