Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 58,964 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 26.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,922,000 after buying an additional 616,210 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Coupang by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 432,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Coupang during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Coupang by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,205,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after acquiring an additional 23,539 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE CPNG opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 544,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,994. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,538 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,818. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.