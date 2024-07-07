Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 96.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,485 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $3,375,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $214,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 187,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,275,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $238.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.82. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $245.93.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

