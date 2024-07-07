Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,693 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

GPK stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.85. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

