Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,251,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PM opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average of $95.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

