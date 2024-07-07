Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.45. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $195.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.62.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

