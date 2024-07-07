Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $592,392,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,933 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,153,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,188,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,438,000 after purchasing an additional 630,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.69.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WCN opened at $177.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

