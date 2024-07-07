Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,191,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $805,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $62.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.30 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

