Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

