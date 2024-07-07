Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,791,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IHI stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.