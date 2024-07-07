Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DFIS opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

