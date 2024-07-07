Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 26.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 66,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $202.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.35 and a 1-year high of $221.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.