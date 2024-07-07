Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,739 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $1,035,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $806,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 82.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 28,494 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

