Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS NJUL opened at $60.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.32.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.