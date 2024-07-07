Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,210,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,105,611 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $179.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.27. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $182.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

