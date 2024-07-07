Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $131.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $131.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

