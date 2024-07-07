Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.72 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,685,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $352.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

