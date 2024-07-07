Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after purchasing an additional 538,377 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,162 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,342,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $140.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.15.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

