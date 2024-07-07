Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,711,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,148,000 after purchasing an additional 162,569 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,558,000 after purchasing an additional 869,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,300,000 after purchasing an additional 428,310 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,180,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,714,000 after purchasing an additional 850,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,324,000 after purchasing an additional 452,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 128.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

