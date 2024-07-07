Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 86.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 249,845 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.4% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 198,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,221 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

