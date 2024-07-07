Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $768,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.94.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.