Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,902,000 after purchasing an additional 258,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Honda Motor by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after acquiring an additional 141,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Honda Motor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 522,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 167,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2,509.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 322,523 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HMC opened at $32.45 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HMC

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.