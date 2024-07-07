Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $951,000 Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of GSK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $1,129,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in GSK by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 453,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GSK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

