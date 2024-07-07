Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $250.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $185.74 and a 52 week high of $250.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.814 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

