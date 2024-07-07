Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.37%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Company Profile



Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

