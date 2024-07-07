Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in DexCom by 7.9% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of DexCom by 119.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 798,799 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.33.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,115.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,347 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.