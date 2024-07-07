Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 12.8% during the first quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $2,120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,145,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,409,000 after buying an additional 617,030 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 25.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Trading Down 0.1 %

CTVA stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.