Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,469 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $138.40 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.