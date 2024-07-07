Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $955,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCP. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.51 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.