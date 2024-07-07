Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $955,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCP. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.51 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
