Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $182.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.18 and a 200-day moving average of $199.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

