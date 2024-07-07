Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 2.5 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.85.

Read Our Latest Report on GXO

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.