Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Stock Down 2.5 %
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.85.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GXO Logistics
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.