Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 355,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,416 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 895,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,972,000 after buying an additional 38,532 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,154 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,226 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 249.76, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average of $83.23. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $100.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

