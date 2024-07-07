Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWP stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

